Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dynamic Harvest

Dynamic Harvest

Night Nurse

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Dynamic Harvest Night Nurse is a limited edition Indica-dominant Hybrid that's an essential choice to tuck your senses in at night. While rich with coffee and spicy tastes, the flavors belie Night Nurse's soothing sedation and utter sense of relaxed bliss. Power down for the day with a few puffs of Night Nurse.

Night Nurse effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!