We've launched our hand-made SALT MISSIONS Moon Rocks in New Mexico. What is a moon rock you ask?



We start with premium Mimosa buds, dip them in hash oil and wrap them in kief. The nugs come coated with 50% of THC in each rock.



The results? A powerful, calming high that will put you in a blissful mood for hours. You may also feel tingly, sleepy, and relaxed.



THC potency with our SALT MISSIONS Moon Rocks is much higher than flower (50% vs. 20%). Thus the value is greater for your wallet when shopping for moon rocks.



A moon rock high is a slow burn, starting in the head and eventually spreading throughout the entire body, down to your toes.



