DynaWellness creates CBD-based solutions for people that strive to take the best care of themselves and those closest to them. We invite you to enjoy the daily benefits of an array of precisely dosed minor cannabinoids in a variety of delicious, light, naturally flavoured soft chews, all with no cannabis aftertaste. DynaWellness soft chews let you easily integrate cannabinoids into your wellness regimen every day and night so that you can Take Care.