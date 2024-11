I opened Early Fruit Hemp Co. five years ago to serve the highest quality small batch hemp and CBD products from the cleanest sources. Here’s to another five, thank you.



Working with organic, small batch farms ensures you get the absolute best hand crafted CBD and small batch THCa. Our partner farms love what they do and it shows!



I love what I do too! I’ve sourced some of the finest CBD, and now, some of the most exotic Legal THC around, I can’t wait to share it with you!



-Michael



