I founded Early Fruit Hemp Co. to provide my friends and family in and around West Texas with quality, craft hemp and CBD products. I have been a witness to the benefits that hemp has on our physical health, our clarity of mind and to the planet we all share. Sourcing from farms who grow hemp using organic and sustainable farming practices is paramount to our philosophy and ensures the very best products for our customers.



Our hemp flower comes from small, organic farms across America who love what they do and truly care for each plant. Our salves and tinctures are produced by those same farmers, with CBD rich hemp oil extracted from those same plants! We know where our hemp comes from. So you get the best.



An equal to our passion for cannabis is our mission to change lives.

I first heard the term “Early Fruit” on the front porch of a small dress shop in the streets of Kariba, ZI. Today, years later, I donate a portion of my sales to Least of These Ministries whose focus is providing medicine and developing schools, churches, small business and agriculture in rural Zimbabwe.



Wholesale available - call (806)702-0528 or visit https://earlyfruithempco.com/wholesale/ to learn more!