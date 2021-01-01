Earth Juice Organics
Earth Juice® Aerorock™ H040
About this product
A Popular Hydroponic Growing Medium
A sterile and lightweight growing medium produced from fired blown clay. Can be used alone in hydroponics, blended with soils for improved aeration, or used as decorative top dressing for container plants. Aerorock under normal use will not lose its structure and air holding capacity. Indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and hydroponics. Available size: 10L, 50L.
