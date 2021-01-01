About this product

A Proprietary Blend of 10 Natural Occurring Beneficial Soil Microbes.



A solution grade powder that may be applied by mixing directly into the medium, added to nutrient solutions or plant teas. Indoor and Outdoor. Soil and Hydroponics. Recommended for hydroponics and container gardening. Can be used in combination with BioRighteous™. Available sizes: 4oz, 12oz, 2lb, 8lb, 25lb.



Contains the following Non-Plant Food Active Ingredients: Azotobacter chroococcum, Azotobacter vinelandii, Azospirillum lipoferum, Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus megaterium, Bacillus subtilis, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Rhizobium japonicum, Trichoderma harzianum, Trichoderma viride.