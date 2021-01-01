About this product

Since 1991 the #1 Additive for Hydroponics and Soil Gardener’s WorldWide. A natural-organic molasses-kelp based liquid nutrient that aids plant growth and production. To be used as part of a complete fertilization program through all stages of plant development. Also functions as an excellent “finishing” formula for determinate plants. May be used solely or in conjunction with all soil and hydroponic fertilizers. For indoor/outdoor plants, soil and hydroponics. See Feeding Charts, Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons, and 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available.



Earth Juice Catalyst’s aromatics can range from a slightly sweet to a sharp yeasty sourness · Shake Vigorously Before Each Use · “Xatalyst” in Canada.



N0.03% – P0.01% – K0.10%