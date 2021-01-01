Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Earth Juice Organics

Earth Juice Organics

Earth Juice® GodSilica™ H3490

About this product

A Highly Concentrated Liquid Silica and Potassium Supplement.

Promotes resistance to climate stress such as heat, drought and cold. Helps plants resist mineral toxicities. Aids in photosynthesis. To be used as part of a complete fertilizer program. Indoor/ Outdoor plants. Soil and Hydroponics. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, 55 Gals.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!