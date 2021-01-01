About this product

A World-Wide Favorite Since 1991 as a “Best” Choice for a Grow formula plant food. Earth Juice Grow is a natural-organic liquid fertilizer that is formulated to encourage robust vegetative stem and leaf growth for a variety of indoor/outdoor foliage and flowering plants. Earth Juice Grow’s Non-Burning, No Salt Residue formula is intended for “Hand-Feeding” applications only. Not for use with drippers, micro sprayers and hydroponics. An Ideal choice for all planting mixes, coco-coir and native soils. Earth Juice Grow and Bloom formulas may be mixed and used together for a customized feeding solution. See Feeding Charts, Keep It Simple and Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons & 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available.



Earth Juice Grow’s aromatics can range from a slightly earthy to a sharp yeasty sourness · Contains sediment · Shake Vigorously Before Each Use.