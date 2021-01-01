About this product

A proprietary liquid micronutrient formula designed to be used to prevent and/or correct micronutrient deficiencies. For use with Earth Juice Grow and Bloom “Original Formulas” as well as a variety of other liquid and dry soil and hydroponic fertilizers. May be added to reservoirs, applied by hand feeding or used as foliar spray. For indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and hydroponics. See Feeding Charts, Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons, and 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available.



The product’s color can vary from light to medium browns and greens.



Mg0.50% – B0.02% – Co0.005% – Fe0.10% – Mn0.10% – Mo0.0005% – Zn0.05%