Earth Juice Organics
Earth Juice® Procoir™ Pure Coco-Coir F276
About this product
A Professional High Grade Coco-Coir Planting Medium.
Introduced in 1996, Procoir™ remains the perennial favorite coco-coir planting medium by hobbyist and commercial growers alike.
Procoir™ contains a special high grade coir with an exclusive fiber technology for increased aeration as well as the lowest (EC) salt index for assured and reliable results. Indoor/Outdoor plants. Hand-feeding and hydroponics. Available sizes: 22 oz, 11 lb.
11 lb bale after hydration breaks out to 2.5-3.0 cf of planting medium.
