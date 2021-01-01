About this product

A liquid plant nutrient produced from fermented soybeans to be used as part of a complete fertilization program through all stages of plant development. For indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and especially recommend for use in hydroponics and foliar sprays. Replaces Hydro-Organics Fulvic. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, and 55 Gals. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available.



N0.00% – P1.00% – K0.00%