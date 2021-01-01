Earth's Edibles
Italian Sausage Pizza
About this product
All of our gourmet meals are infused with cannabis oil.
Golden Rules for Medical Marijuana Edibles:
- Go Low and Go Slow
- Never Mix Edibles with Alcohol or Medication
- Do Not Drive or Operate Machinery
- Keep away from Children and Pets
- Never Serve Medicated Foods without Their Consent
