Earth's Edibles

Italian Sausage Pizza

About this product

All of our gourmet meals are infused with cannabis oil.
Golden Rules for Medical Marijuana Edibles:

- Go Low and Go Slow
- Never Mix Edibles with Alcohol or Medication
- Do Not Drive or Operate Machinery
- Keep away from Children and Pets
- Never Serve Medicated Foods without Their Consent
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!