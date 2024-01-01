  • Blue Dynamite as the afternoon sun wanes. This beautifully colored CBD cultivar carries fruity notes
  • Josh inspecting the Harle Tsu. Yep - looks good. CBD: 11% | THC: 0.30%
  • Llama Kush, our exclusive cultivar sold at all Serra Cannabis locations. CBD 13% | THC 0.4%
  • Aaron Howard, our master grower, giving orders in the greenhouse while inspecting the Llama Kush.
Cultivating quality CBD cannabis. All sungrown. All organic.
Pineapple Jager PAX Pod 0.5g
THC 24.1%
CBD 43.3%
Cherry Wine Pax Pod 0.5g
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Stella Blue PAX Pod 0.5g
THC 27.3%
CBD 42.2%