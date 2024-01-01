We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
East Fork Cultivars
Cultivating quality CBD cannabis. All sungrown. All organic.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
3 products
Cartridges
Pineapple Jager PAX Pod 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 24.1%
CBD 43.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Cherry Wine Pax Pod 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Stella Blue PAX Pod 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 27.3%
CBD 42.2%
Home
Brands
East Fork Cultivars
Catalog
Concentrates