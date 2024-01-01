We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
East Fork Cultivars
Cultivating quality CBD cannabis. All sungrown. All organic.
East Fork Cultivars products
80 products
Pre-rolls
CBD prerolls by East Fork Cultivars
by East Fork Cultivars
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Pineapple Jager
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 6-8%
CBD 15-17%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Harle Tsu
by East Fork Cultivars
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
OG 78
by East Fork Cultivars
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Kush Petals
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 3.87%
CBD 13.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cherry Blossom
by East Fork Cultivars
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Holy Water
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.61%
CBD 15.4%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
3:1 East Fork Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 4.14%
CBD 12.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
East Fork
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.59%
CBD 18%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Pineapple Jager PAX Pod 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 24.1%
CBD 43.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Balance - Bliss Berry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 4.28%
CBD 12.5%
Flower
Takilma Kush CBD
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.6%
CBD 15.2%
Flower
Happy Lucky
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 4%
CBD 12.3%
Pre-rolls
Stella Blue Pre-Roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 5.5%
CBD 10.8%
Flower
Ringo Tsu
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.492%
CBD 13.4%
Pre-rolls
'78 Llamas Pre-roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.54%
CBD 16.7%
Flower
Blue Shark
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 6.1%
CBD 11.5%
Pre-rolls
ACDC CBD Pre-roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.48%
CBD 17.4%
Pre-rolls
Oregon Guava Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 1.1%
CBD 15.1%
Flower
Estrella Cadente
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 6.75%
CBD 7.47%
Flower
Skunk Rebellion
by East Fork Cultivars
Clones
CBD Genetics - OG 78 and beyond
by East Fork Cultivars
Pre-rolls
Ringo's Gift Pre Roll 0.25g
by East Fork Cultivars
THC 0.59%
CBD 16.6%
Flower
Pennywise
by East Fork Cultivars
