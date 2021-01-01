About this product

For decades, consumers have nearly exclusively favored THC dominate strains; this trend all but eviscerated CBD dominate cultivars from the market.



East Fork Cultivars is helping to catalyze a consumer trend reversal and a rise in demand for high-CBD cultivars like OG 78, Harle Tsu, Ringo's Gift, Cannatonic, and ACDC, to name a few. Across the state of Oregon, high-CBD cultivars are being grown for their flower and for use in making concentrates, extracts and edibles.



We're now offering CBD genetics for Oregonians at select dispensaries.