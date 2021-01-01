East Fork Cultivars
CBD Genetics - OG 78 and beyond
About this product
For decades, consumers have nearly exclusively favored THC dominate strains; this trend all but eviscerated CBD dominate cultivars from the market.
East Fork Cultivars is helping to catalyze a consumer trend reversal and a rise in demand for high-CBD cultivars like OG 78, Harle Tsu, Ringo's Gift, Cannatonic, and ACDC, to name a few. Across the state of Oregon, high-CBD cultivars are being grown for their flower and for use in making concentrates, extracts and edibles.
We're now offering CBD genetics for Oregonians at select dispensaries.
East Fork Cultivars is helping to catalyze a consumer trend reversal and a rise in demand for high-CBD cultivars like OG 78, Harle Tsu, Ringo's Gift, Cannatonic, and ACDC, to name a few. Across the state of Oregon, high-CBD cultivars are being grown for their flower and for use in making concentrates, extracts and edibles.
We're now offering CBD genetics for Oregonians at select dispensaries.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!