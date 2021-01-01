East Fork Cultivars
Ringo's Gift
About this product
Flower + Grower's Notes: Ringo’s Gift is a CBD dominant cultivar that comes from two well-known CBD parent strains; Harle Tsu and AC/DC. It’s named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Ringo’s Gift has become a favorite for many, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation. Expect sweet, flowery, and earthy flavors.
CBD 15.8% | THC 0.6%
CBD 15.8% | THC 0.6%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!