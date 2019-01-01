 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Eddies Organics
Eddies Organics

Eddies Organics helping reduce production costs for Growers

About Eddies Organics

Eddies Organics is the developer of a new organic treatment process that eliminates pests such as diseases, insects and weeds in growing media and soils in ground cultivators. As production costs continue to increase in the Cannabis industry, we have been working in collaboration with industry leaders and researchers to reduce production costs for growers. Our most recent process has been developed to recycle growing media in container production saving growers both initial costs and labor associated with disposal of media after every harvest. Contact us to discuss our revolutionary system and how we can put our process to work for you.