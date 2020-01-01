 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Eden Bath & Body
Eden Bath & Body Cover Photo

Eden Bath & Body

Gentle Infusions Of Pure Bliss For Your Body

Eden Bath & Body featured photo 1
Eden Bath & Body featured photo 2

About Eden Bath & Body

For the patients looking for a therapeutic, cannabis-infused bath product to include in their self-care regimen to folks looking for localized relief from minor aches, pains and inflammations. EDENS is an exciting brand for health and beauty minded consumers. Our Incredibly effective bath and body products are a great way to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD without the psychoactive effects of consuming cannabis.

Balms

more products

Available in

United States, Massachusetts, New Hampshire