Eden Bath & Body
Gentle Infusions Of Pure Bliss For Your Body
About Eden Bath & Body
For the patients looking for a therapeutic, cannabis-infused bath product to include in their self-care regimen to folks looking for localized relief from minor aches, pains and inflammations. EDENS is an exciting brand for health and beauty minded consumers. Our Incredibly effective bath and body products are a great way to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD without the psychoactive effects of consuming cannabis.
Available in
United States, Massachusetts, New Hampshire