Eden
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Concentrates
Smoking
Eden products
13 products
Flower
Blue Face
by Eden
THC 30%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
TriFi
by Eden
THC 33.3%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Eden Rest THC Capsules 500mg 20-pack
by Eden
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sleepwalker
by Eden
THC 28%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Watermelon Gummies 50mg
by Eden
THC 49.78%
CBD 0%
Rolling Trays
CANNABIS SMALL TRAY
by Eden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Sleep/Rest THC Capsules 125mg 5-pack
by Eden
THC 125%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blueberry Cruffin
by Eden
THC 27.5%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Grape Gummies 10MG 4-pack
by Eden
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Cherry Fruit Chews 100mg 4-pack
by Eden
THC 86%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Eden Sleep /Rest THC Capsules 10-pack 250mg
by Eden
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
by Eden
THC 88.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Baklava
by Eden
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Eden
Catalog