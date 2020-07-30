CBD SKIN LOTION

Each jar of our soothing lotion contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia.



Contains 4 Ounces CBD Lotion per jar.

Contains 1,000mg of Pure Lab Tasted CBD Cannabidiol.

Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.

Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.

Contains NO THC.

Apply Lotion to sore or stiff joints, muscles, or bruises for quick relief and sustained hydration. Works great on arthritic joints, dry skin, cracking skin, and areas of dull aches and pains.

Ingredients: Purified Water, Propylene Glycol, Mineral Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Aloe Vera, Triethanolamine, White Protopet, Dimethicone, Propyl Paraben, Methylparaben, Allantoin, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Essential Oils, and Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.

Fragrance: Eden's Oasis Essential Oil (Lavender Mix).