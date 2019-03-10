CBD Tincture | 2000 mg | 30 ml | Lab Tested | LEAFLY EXCLUSIVE DEAL
About this product
Each bottle of our unflavored CBD Oil Tincture contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia.
Contains 30ml of CBD Oil.
Contains 2,000mg of Pure Lab Tested Cannabidiol (CBD).
Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.
Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.
Contains NO THC.
Made using Keto-Friendly Coconut MCT Oil, which tastes great and provides amazing added health benefits!
About this brand
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family-owned and operated hemp farms. We carry pure THC-free CBD products as well as full-spectrum oils, making Eden's Herbals the ultimate one-stop-shop for all of your CBD needs!