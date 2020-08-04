Each bottle of our unflavored CBD Oil Tincture contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia.

Contains 30ml of CBD Oil.

Contains 4,000mg of Pure Lab Tested Cannabidiol (CBD).

Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents.

Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp.

Contains NO THC.

Made using Keto-Friendly Coconut MCT Oil, which tastes great and provides amazing added health benefits!