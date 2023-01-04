As a cheeky nod to the late 80s-early 90s iconic anti-drug PSA - we've taken an outlook that is a little more on the sunny side. Our high quality recycled cotton canvas tote features our "these are your boobs on drugs" smile, with dimensional puff paint egg yolks.



15% of the profits from our Boobs on Drugs Tote will be donated to the Women's Prison Association, an organization that empowers women to redefine their lives in the face of injustice and incarceration. 80% of women in jail are mothers - and women are more likely to be the primary caregiver of their children before and after incarceration.



WPA’s residential services keep families together, minimizing children’s experiences of trauma, shame, and stigma. We work with the WPA regularly through the Edie Parker Foundation and are in awe of the work they do to help reacclimate women and their children to life outside prison.



