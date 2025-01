Lettuce give you a fresh option. These tender greens make a crisp resting spot for your next smoke sesh. Whether you're sitting in the smoking section or looking to spruce up your joint, just dress accordingly and toss in whatever sparks joy.

Hand painted ashtray inspired by iconic leafy tableware and porcelain vintage collections of the past. To be used as an ashtray or catchall. Smoker or not, this novelty ashtray is a functional accessory for any entryway or side table.

Details:

100% borosilicate glass

Not for tobacco use.

Due to the delicate nature of molded glass, this item should be handled with care

Imported

Measures: 5 1/4"L x 3 3/4"W x 2 1/4"D

