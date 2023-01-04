Looking for a fresh and egg-centric take on your next battery wand? We've collaborated with O.pen Vape on their 2.0 Variable Voltage Battery to bring our egg motif to life. With a 20-minute rapid charge feature and 4 voltage settings (from 2.4V to 4.0V), you'll be cookin' in no time.



For a good time:

To turn on/off: Click stylus button 5x times (lights will illuminate when on)

To change modes: Click the stylist tip 2x

Purple (2.4V): Low heat setting, for mellow flavorful hits

Orange (3.2V): Right in the middle

Green (4V): Much more potent draw

Blue: Dab mode, for use of concentrates and dab attachments

To activate the pen in all modes (except for dab) simply give gift it a puff and the light color will correspond with your selected mode



To charge: Screw on the charger and plug it into any USB port (hot tip: if if you're in a hurry, swipe your finger over the "O" logo to charge in just 20 minutes flat)



To check the battery life: Click stylus button 3x (green indicates fully charged, blinking lights indicate low battery)



