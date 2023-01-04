About this product
Looking for a fresh floral take on your next battery wand? We've collaborated with O.pen Vape on their 2.0 Variable Voltage Battery to bring our iconic flower motif to life. With a 20-minute rapid charge feature and 4 voltage settings (from 2.4V to 4.0V), you'll be cookin' in no time.
For a good time:
To turn on/off: Click stylus button 5x times (lights will illuminate when on)
To change modes: Click the stylist tip 2x
Purple (2.4V): Low heat setting, for mellow flavorful hits
Orange (3.2V): Right in the middle
Green (4V): Much more potent draw
Blue: Dab mode, for use of concentrates and dab attachments
To activate the pen in all modes (except for dab) simply give gift it a puff and the light color will correspond with your selected mode
To charge: Screw on the charger and plug it into any USB port (hot tip: if if you're in a hurry, swipe your finger over the "O" logo to charge in just 20 minutes flat)
To check the battery life: Click stylus button 3x (green indicates fully charged, blinking lights indicate low battery)
Flower by Edie Parker also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker
For a good time:
To turn on/off: Click stylus button 5x times (lights will illuminate when on)
To change modes: Click the stylist tip 2x
Purple (2.4V): Low heat setting, for mellow flavorful hits
Orange (3.2V): Right in the middle
Green (4V): Much more potent draw
Blue: Dab mode, for use of concentrates and dab attachments
To activate the pen in all modes (except for dab) simply give gift it a puff and the light color will correspond with your selected mode
To charge: Screw on the charger and plug it into any USB port (hot tip: if if you're in a hurry, swipe your finger over the "O" logo to charge in just 20 minutes flat)
To check the battery life: Click stylus button 3x (green indicates fully charged, blinking lights indicate low battery)
Flower by Edie Parker also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!