This sweet tamping stick adorned with a flower works perfectly when you need to pack down your joint or bowl. And when you're down to your last puffs (because we love to surprise and delight), the center of the flower will be your go-to roach clip.



For a good time: No buds? No worries. Our floral friends can add a flair to your hair, or are great for stirring things up in mixed drinks



Flower by Edie Parker - also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker