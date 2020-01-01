 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. EdiPure
EdiPure Cover Photo

EdiPure

The Original Cannabis Gummy

About EdiPure

EdiPure is one of the nation's first edible brands. We specialize in unique custom-shaped gummies but offer a large variety of hard candies, chocolates, and original confections. By using medical grade calibrated instruments, we are able to offer an exceptionally precise and consistent dosing method. Our products always taste rich with bursting flavors and our textures are always extremely complimentary to your taste buds. Whenever you sample any type of EdiPure product, you are immediately left with a nostalgic feeling of your past along with complete satisfaction. Try us today. Thank you!!

Candy

more products

Chocolates

more products

Snack foods

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

United States, California, Arizona, Oregon