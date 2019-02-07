EdiPure's Sour Apple Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. An apple a day keeps the doctor away they say...our Sour Apple Gummy will have you making sure you have your apple a day. Its flavorful burst of green apple with its sour savoriness will always want you having more. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.