EdiPure's Cali Strawberry Lime Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. Carrying a wonderful combo of sweet and sour the California Strawberry Lime carries a sweet strawberry flavor that enriches itself with a zing of lime. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
