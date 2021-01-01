About this product
EdiPure's Sour Berry Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. Its delicious berry flavor is enhanced with every bite as it infuses your mouth full of savory berry juiciness. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
