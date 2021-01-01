About this product
EdiPure's Hope Gummies are a delicious sweet n' savory treat full of bold flavors. The amazing burst of tropical punch coats your taste buds as the wild strawberry comes in with a savory hint of sweetness in the aftertaste. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!