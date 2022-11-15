These HHC gummies are 2018 Farm Bill compliant, vegan, locally made and hand-crafted in small batches for quality. Our distillate is sourced from premium hemp cultivators and farmers around the United States. Low-end cannabis gummies are sprayed which leaves an unpleasant aftertaste as well as inaccurate dosing. Our gummies are always infused, not only for an absolutely delicious flavor experience, but also consistency you can trust.



Each gummy contains a potent dose of 50mg HHC. Blue Raspberry flavored. HHC gummies may give better focus and concentration, feelings of relaxation, comfort, and improved appetite. Users of HHC usually experience a euphoric “high”.



*Begin with one-half a gummy and wait 2 to 3 hours. Adjust as necessary to achieve desired effect.