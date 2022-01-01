These THCO/D9 gummies are 2018 Farm Bill compliant, vegan, locally made and hand-crafted in small batches for quality. Our distillate is sourced from premium hemp cultivators and farmers around the United States. Low-end cannabis gummies are sprayed which leaves an unpleasant aftertaste as well as inaccurate dosing. Our gummies are always infused, not only for an absolutely delicious flavor experience, but also consistency you can trust.



Each gummy contains a potent dose of 40mg THCO and 10mg Delta 9. A completely new and unique blend to hit the market. Personally tested and tweaked by our team to guarantee the most enjoyable and luxurious experience. Contains a mix of sweet black cherry and refreshing orange mango flavors. These gummies are said to give an uplifting, calming and euphoric body high. The kind of relaxation that can provoke deep thoughts and creativity.



*Begin with one-half gummy (they are strong!) and wait 2 to 3 hours. Adjust as necessary to achieve desired effect.