About this product

Wake n' bake with Apple Snax! This Jack Herer x Apple Jack Delta-8 THC vape cartridge blends fruity and tart apples with an orange-lemon zest to supercharge your mornings with just the right amount of cerebral buzz. Beating rush hour traffic and attending endless meetings is a whole lot easier when you're elevated!



Strain Crosses: Apple Jack x Jack Herer



Strain Classification: Hybrid



Terpene Profile: Focused // Energetic // Happy



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic BLINC® Technology

* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility

* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC