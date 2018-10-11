Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Apple Snax (Apple Jack) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Wake n' bake with Apple Snax! This Jack Herer x Apple Jack Delta-8 THC vape cartridge blends fruity and tart apples with an orange-lemon zest to supercharge your mornings with just the right amount of cerebral buzz. Beating rush hour traffic and attending endless meetings is a whole lot easier when you're elevated!
Strain Crosses: Apple Jack x Jack Herer
Strain Classification: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Focused // Energetic // Happy
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Apple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
21% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
