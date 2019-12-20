About this product

No day is ever complete without a Jen & Berry's disposable vape in hand! Taking the original Gelato strain and crossing it with Ice Cream Cake tastes just like a heaping scoop of vanilla gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake. You can expect a hit of this to bring on some serious mellow vibes as you turn off for the day and turn on the chill!



Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake



Strain Classification: Indica



Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Calm



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device

* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC