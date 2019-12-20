Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Jen & Berry's (Gelato) Delta-8 THC Disposable
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
No day is ever complete without a Jen & Berry's disposable vape in hand! Taking the original Gelato strain and crossing it with Ice Cream Cake tastes just like a heaping scoop of vanilla gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake. You can expect a hit of this to bring on some serious mellow vibes as you turn off for the day and turn on the chill!
Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake
Strain Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Calm
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
