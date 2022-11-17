About this product
Is it watermelon? Is it blue raspberry? What about both?! Midnight Melon keeps things interesting by fusing everything you love about juicy watermelon slices and tangy blue raspberries. Careful though, these little guys slap!
300MG Delta-8 THC | 30MG per Gummy
Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Blue #2, and Delta-8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control.
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!
