Strain Crosses: Gushers x Sunset Sherbet

Classifications: Hybrid



When you’re ready to settle down for the day, there’s only one vape to turn to: Gush Rush. The HHC Gushers strain mixes with Sunset Sherbet to create an indica-dominant vape that puts your entire body at ease. Enjoy 2-grams of intense euphoria and a smooth, relaxed experience that’s perfect for sinking into your couch after work. The best part? You get all of this plus the added flavor of sweet fruit snacks. What’s not to love?

read more