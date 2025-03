Bring back your best childhood cereal memories with these delicious Melo Dose 50mg Delta-9 THC rice crispy treats. We’re keeping it OG with that sugary, crunchy goodness, only this time we’re infusing American-made, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. It’s like you bounced on a trampoline but forgot to come down. One piece of this treat has you floating for hours. With less than 0.3% THC, these sweet marshmallow rice crispies are federally legal and safe to explore. Welcome to Melo Dose.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Piece | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Rice Cereal, Butter, Marshmallows, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distilled Cannabis



Allergy Disclaimer: Our Delta-9 Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

read more