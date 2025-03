Sweet, tart, and oh-so refreshing. The only thing better than a glass of pink lemonade is our super potent and extra playful Delta-9 THC gummies. These tasty treats provide the perfect vibe for going out with friends or staying home in relaxation mode. And because they’re hemp-derived Delta-9, these edibles are the perfect one-and-done, microdose solution. Fair warning, even though they're microdosed at 5MG, it hits like a backflip off the diving board, so you’ll want a minute to adjust.



50MG Delta-9 THC | 5MG per Gummy | 10 Pieces

