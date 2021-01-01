Loading…
Logo for the brand Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand

SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Milk Chocolate Delta-8 THC Chocolate Bar

About this product

There's nothing more undeniably nostalgic, classic, and pure than milk chocolate. With our Delta-8 THC milk chocolate, you get a rich, velvety treat that delivers an explosive body and mind high. Discover an incredibly indulgent edible experience today.

* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 25MG per Piece
* 12 Pieces

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Soy Lecithin, PGRP and Artificial Flavors, Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Carnauba Wax, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!