There's nothing more undeniably nostalgic, classic, and pure than milk chocolate. With our Delta-8 THC milk chocolate, you get a rich, velvety treat that delivers an explosive body and mind high. Discover an incredibly indulgent edible experience today.
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 25MG per Piece
* 12 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Soy Lecithin, PGRP and Artificial Flavors, Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Carnauba Wax, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
