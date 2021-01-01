About this product
Why settle for one flavor when you can have them all?! These mixed fruit Delta-8 sour belts are smothered in sweet and sour sugary goodness and a generous helping of Delta-8 to deliver an intense, finger-lickin' bout of euphoria.
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 30MG per Piece
* 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Apple Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch, Malic Acid, Sorbitol, Citric Acid, Palm Oil, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, (Red40, Titanium Dioxide), Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
* 300MG of Delta-8 THC
* 30MG per Piece
* 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Apple Juice Concentrate, Corn Starch, Malic Acid, Sorbitol, Citric Acid, Palm Oil, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, (Red40, Titanium Dioxide), Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control.
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!