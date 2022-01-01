50 mg package, it comes with 3 cake balls infused with approximately 15mg of THC each.



Made with Elbe's Premium Cannabutter, they created a delicious Chai cake and added a slightly spiced vanilla buttercream frosting. It tastes just like that perfect cup of Chai, only this one adds the extra fun of getting you high.



Chai is a spicy, pungent drink made from some of the world's most medicinally active herbs. The basic recipes of chai usually include Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Ginger, Cloves, Star Anise and Black Tea.