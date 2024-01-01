Eleblend's new Golf Edition has all the best ingredients of Eleblend's Pro-Athlete Gel with double the CBD! Conveniently packaged in a compact container for on-the-go activity.



Formulated with Birch essential oil, Black pepper essential oil, Hemp extract, Sunflower seed oil and Eleblend's cosmetic base gel formulation.



-Fresh, cooling scent of birch essential oil (similar to wintergreen)

-Warming scent of black pepper essential oil

-Best applied directly to the site of discomfort before or after exercise

-Easily applied, non-greasy with a silky feel

-Dermatologist tested, clinically tested, allergy tested



Per Container: 4 OZ (100g) contains 925mgs of CBD

*Suggested 3-5 pumps per application.



Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract. For lab reports, visit our lab results page and search by lot number.



Store in a cool place away from sunlight.



This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product derived from hemp has not been tested, analyzed, or approved by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources or the FDA.

Show more