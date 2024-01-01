We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Element
Fire In, Fire Out
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
36 products
Cartridges
Element Pure Live Disposable 1G - Grannys Apple Fritter
by Element
Resin
Element Live Resin 1G - Electric Peanut Butter Cookie #1 x Gary Payton
by Element
Resin
Element Live Resin 1G - Gorilla Butter White Truffle x GMO
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - Koko Puffs x Kosher Kush
by Element
Resin
Elemet Cured Resin 1G - Pure Runtz
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - White Cherry Gelato
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5g - Bacio Gelato x Sherb Cake
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5 - Pure Runtz
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - White Cherry Gelato
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Five Seven
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Gello
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Moonbow
by Element
Resin
Element Live Resin 1G - Caked Up Cherries
by Element
Cartridges
Element Pure Live Disposable 1G - Moby Grape
by Element
Cartridges
Element Pure Live Disposable 1G - Peanut Butter Breath
by Element
Cartridges
Element Pure Live Disposable 1G - Strawberry Cream Cake
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - Black Maple
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - Cap Junky
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - Electric Peanut Butter Cookie
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 1G - Runtz
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Black Maple
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Motorbreath
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Cap Junky
by Element
Resin
Element Cured Resin 3.5G - Runtz
by Element
