E1 Air Filtration Unit – Mobile w/ Directional Nozzles
About this product
A 2000 CFM fan filter unit ready to take on indoor growing environments, the E1 filter incoming air in a single pass to remove 99% of airborne particle contaminants 0.3 microns and larger. It tolerates damp environments and can be washed down and sterilized inside and out between uses. A formidable first line of defense in contaminant management.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!