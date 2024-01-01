Free of any distillate, botanical terpenes and additives, Element Pure Live Resin disposables contain 100% premium Live Resin concentrate. Element Pure Live Resin disposables provide a full-spectrum experience. Offering a strong, strain-specific true-to-flower flavor profile and keeping the full integrity of the strain used in processing.
Collaboration featuring Helios flower 🔥
CANNABINOID VALUES
THC: 82.58%
CBGa: 2.05%
Terpenes: 8.55%
TOTAL: 87.69%
