LOCO Diamond Doobs are 1G infused joints packed with potent cannabis and wicked fruity flavors. Enjoy a kief-free, high THC experience that pairs Michigan-grown flower with potent liquid diamonds. These joints are offered in a variety of great-tasting flavors and will always deliver THC potencies above 30%. LOCO’s infusion process also ensures a consistent and dependable experience. Don’t compromise. Get loud with LOCO.

read more